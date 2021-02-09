The company said in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday that the offer, which begins on February 8 and ends on February 22 , 2021, is available to subscribers who purchase two smartphones from any of the GloWorld outlets spread across the country.

The company further explained that the data slabs on offer will be determined by the price of the particular smartphones purchased by the subscriber.

The offer ranges from 3GB to 36GB of free data which will be spread over the next six months for the benefit of the subscriber.

Models of handsets that are available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix, Tecno, Vivo, Imose and Itel. “The subscriber is rest assured of the genuineness of the phones which come with warranties and after sales support from the manufacturers. The prices at the Gloworld outlets are also the most competitive in the market”, the telecom operator noted.

“This offer is our way of adding flavour to our customers’ Valentine Season enjoyment. We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy genuine devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones”, Globacom stated.

“They will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to reach their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment,” the statement concluded.