Nigeria will join other 171 countries to compete for medals in track and field events, featuring athletes with intellectual disabilities; among them being those with Autism, Down's syndrome and several forms of learning disorders.

The beneficiaries who received their cheques at brief presentation event held at the Globacom headquarters in Lagos are Miss Tejumola Ogunlela, aquatics; Chima Maduakor – Track and field; Oyinkansola Givens Joseph – Badminton.

Globacom’s largesse is meant to cater for the cost of training and travel for the individual athletes.

Presenting the cheques to the athletes, Mrs. Gladys Talabi, Globacom’s Executive Director of Legal Services, recalled that Globacom had also sponsored two members of the successful Nigerian Contingent to the Special Olympics in 2011.

That contingent returned from Athens in Greece with a total of 27 medals comprising nine gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Talabi said that the company was again sponsoring this year’s participation because the games are meant to improve lives of the special children, helping them to reach their full potential, and to create greater social inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

She commended them for their determination in the face of disability.

She said that it was not compulsory that the team should win medals, saying that the fact that they were bold enough to dare in spite of their challenges was victory on its own.

“You are already champions for daring to step out to compete on the world stage; your spirit and your courage have made you winners,” she said, adding that Globacom is strongly behind them in their quest to make the country proud.

The beneficiaries , who are challenged with different kinds of speech and hearing impediments, also made brave and bold attempts to express their gratitude to their sponsors

Mr. Adeola Oladugba who spoke on behalf of the Special Olympics thanked Globacom and promised that the team would make Globacom, all the sponsors and the nation of Nigeria in general, proud.

Mr. Bode Ogunlela, father of one of the athletes, on behalf of all the parents said that Globacom has contributed to the happiness of the special children.