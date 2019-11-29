Globacom, Nigeria's grandmasters of data, also rewarded winners of the tournament, held on the lush course of Lakowe Lakes and Golf Resorts in Lagos, with its best-in-class ICT solution products.

Adewemimo Sumonu won the men’s category of the competition, while Funke Majekodunmi came tops in the ladies’ category in a Stableford styled tournament which kept the fans cheering as the golfers displayed spectacular show of competitiveness and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. The field had about 70 male and female golfers competing for glory.

As the event came to a close, guests and participants were gifted with various special packages including weekend stays and complementary dining opportunities at Southern Sun Ikoyi, Cases of premium wines, prepaid routers and Mifis, courtesy of Globacom, business and economy class tickets to various international travel destinations amongst other exciting giveaways.

The victorious golfers received 25 Glo Routers and Mifi modems for their exemplary performance in the competition.

Fielding questions from journalists, Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Corporate, Lagos, Mr. Abiodun Sanni, said that the outcome of the event justified the company’s decision to partner with Southern Sun Ikoyi on the tournament.

According to Sanni, “I’m sure that the winners of the routers and Mifi model will put them into good use and also appreciate us for the gesture. Today, we presented 25 routers with one month 15GB data. The Mifi routers also have 4.5GB data on them. He said Globacom has contributed to sports, entertainment and education in the past years “...and we would continue to give back and support Nigerians in other areas of endeavours,” he said. He promised that Globacom would look for ways to make the next edition more exciting for players and golf fans.

Earlier, the General Manager, Southern Sun, Mark Loxley commended the athletes, sponsors, guests and the media for taking out time to participate at this year’s edition of the tournament despite the long drive and their busy schedules, whilst reiterating the hotel’s continued commitment to promoting golf as a sporting activity within Lagos’s thriving business community.

