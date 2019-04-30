This, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network has done by featuring people across different sectors including budding entrepreneurs like Ethiopia's Abai Schulze and legends like the late Chinua Achebe among other outstanding Africans.

Mrs. Disu made the remarks during a cocktail organized by the international news agency in commemoration of a decade of broadcasting African Voices over the weekend at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

While expressing the hope that the programme would continue to be a platform for a mutually-beneficial partnership for many more years, Mrs. Disu enjoined all Africans to play their part in building the continent's future, adding that the partnership with CNN African Voices had allowed Globacom to extend its impact in a unique way.

Globacom is the exclusive sponsor of the programme on CNN since 2010 and has over the years contributed robustly towards changing the paradigm in the world information order.

The EVC said Globacom had in the last 16 years supported sports, cultural and entrepreneurial activities across the continent, with the goal of nurturing and showcasing talents and would continue in this trajectory.The magazine programme allows Africans to tell their own stories to the world without misrepresentations.

Account Director, CNN International Commercial, Zara Driss, said in her welcome address that “we are proud to work with such a committed, long-standing sponsor of a show that shares our passion about the diverse culture of Africa. Together with Globacom, we look forward to this new era of African Voices and its television and digital programming that will raise the profile of the continent’s change makers amongst international audience”.

In the same vein, the Supervising Producer of African Voices, Jenni Watts, disclosed that,“it is humbling to come to Africa to see the impact of the stories and have time to reflect,” adding that she was a huge fan of Chimamanda Adichie who is well loved by Mrs Michelle Obama.

The event had in attendance, dignitaries from all walks of life including notable Globacom dealers, publishers and chief executive officers of major media organisations, popular bloggers, prominent Nigerians and A-list music stars including juju music maestro, King Sunny Ade and Orente crooner Adekunle Gold, who entertained guests.

