According to a statement released by Globacom, the new plans are meant for Home Broadband users such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and SME customers as well as high-end customers who have high data consumption need.

The Glo Mega Data plans start from N30,000 and progress to N100,000, while validity ranges from 30 days to one year.

“With the Covid-19 situation, millions of people rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions, hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities. We have introduced this package to cater to such heavy data users”, Globacom said.

The offer details reveal that the N30,000 plan gives the client 225GB with a validity of 30 days, while the N36,000 plan gives 300GB and also has 30 days’ validity.

The N50,000 plan comes with 425GB and is valid for 90 days, just as a subscriber who opts for the N60,000 pack will get 525GB of data valid for 120 days.

It gets even more exciting for the subscriber if he or she goes for the N75,000 plan or the N100,000 option. While the former gives 675GB with 120 days’ validity, the latter comes with a humongous 1Terabyte of data valid for one full year.

“These fantastic data plans are available for both existing and new Glo subscribers”, the company stated, adding that the plans are auto-renewable and can be gifted or shared with others on the Glo network as the subscriber desires.

Another interesting feature of the Mega Data packs, the operator said, is that they could be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and routers.

Globacom explained that subscribers can purchase the plans by dialing *777# for plan menu and selecting “Super Mega Plans” and then choosing the plan of choice. The plans can also be purchased at https://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/

