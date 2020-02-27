In a year wherein Globacom received enviable accolades and recognitions from within and outside Nigeria for outstanding performances in various aspects of its operation, the company bagged a gold award among others at this annual gathering of Nigeria’s foremost advertising practitioners and marketing communications professionals.

Globacom got the gold for its advertising campaign that promotes the brand’s sponsorship of football in Africa. Named “Rhythm”, the work is a clever marriage of African dance steps with football moves to demonstrate the African pride and passion for the round leather game.

Rhythm benefits from the inspiration of the chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., whose support for African football is legendary. The campaign was developed by SO&U.

Globacom also received two bronze awards for its effort on its sponsorship of CNN African Voices.

Speaking after the formal presentation of the awards at the event, the Executive Creative Director of SO&U Limited, Mr. Anthony Ekun, said the award confirms the brand’s passion for storytelling and its high standard for quality production.

He adds, “these unique attributes of Globacom are particularly inspiring for SO&U Limited in ways that make the agency to constantly look forward to adding proactive value to the brand”.

Globacom, through its communication, has reinforced its essence as a global brand with authentic African roots. With its track record as a producer of some of the most memorable advertising campaigns in the country over the years and its signature advertising, the brand is on track to win more laurels.