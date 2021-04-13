RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Glazia Magazine 1st Quarter Issue arrives in style with an exclusive launch cocktail in Lagos

It was a night of colour and excitement as leading lifestyle magazine, Glazia hosted the crème de la crème of Lagos at the launch of its first Quarter issue on Sunday April 11, 2021 at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To convey the essence of this special issue, Nigerian filmmaker, model and Big Brother Naija alum, Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual graced the cover in a pink men’s suit by renowned Nigerian fashion brand, ATAFO, personally fitted by creative director and fashion guru, Mai Atafo.

From career to money, sex, food, entertainment, fashion and more, this edition of GLAZIA magazine features a portfolio of images and articles submitted by influential professionals and leaders in different fields of life.

Glazia hosted the creative industry and other guests to an unforgettable night with top business executives & entrepreneurs from corporate Nigeria, fashion and beauty influencers, members of the Nollywood industry and more, including Mai Atafo, Ayuli Jemide, Rajeev Dua, Neo Akpofure, Noble Igwe, Joey Akan, Elozonam, Denrele Edun, Anto Lecky, Iyke and Theresa, Simi Drey, Tobi Olanihun, Teniola Olatoni and more.

GLAZIA’s editor in chief, Omawumi Ogbe noted that she was excited with how the Glazia brand has been accepted for its innovative and distinct style. She also noted that the new issue amplifies the voices and successes of women, showing the different domains of womanhood.

Other guests who spoke acknowledged the significant contributions Glazia has made to the sustainable development of lifestyle reporting and entertainment industry over the years. They expressed their excitement at the launch of this special issue which is now available in digital version at www.glaziang.com/magazine and in limited print copies at Roving Heights bookstores across the country.

Photo – Damell Photography (@damellphotography)

Location – Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotels (@lagos_irish_pub)

*This is a featured post.

