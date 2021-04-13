Glazia Magazine 1st Quarter Issue arrives in style with an exclusive launch cocktail in Lagos

Glazia hosted the creative industry and other guests to an unforgettable night with top business executives & entrepreneurs from corporate Nigeria, fashion and beauty influencers, members of the Nollywood industry and more, including Mai Atafo, Ayuli Jemide, Rajeev Dua, Neo Akpofure, Noble Igwe, Joey Akan, Elozonam, Denrele Edun, Anto Lecky, Iyke and Theresa, Simi Drey, Tobi Olanihun, Teniola Olatoni and more.

GLAZIA’s editor in chief, Omawumi Ogbe noted that she was excited with how the Glazia brand has been accepted for its innovative and distinct style. She also noted that the new issue amplifies the voices and successes of women, showing the different domains of womanhood.

Other guests who spoke acknowledged the significant contributions Glazia has made to the sustainable development of lifestyle reporting and entertainment industry over the years. They expressed their excitement at the launch of this special issue which is now available in digital version at www.glaziang.com/magazine and in limited print copies at Roving Heights bookstores across the country.