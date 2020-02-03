Gone are the days when maintaining one’s virginity was a virtue and a great source of pride for ladies and men placed a lot of premium on that. However, modernisation is gradually rendering virginity worthless in the estimation of contemporary young ladies and young men.

A heartbreaking video shows some female students believed to be those of Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High School girls at Anomabo in The Central Region preaching to their fellow girls against abstaining from sex to remain virgins until they marry.

According to young ladies, virginity is completely worthless in this era, and girls stands to lose a lot if they die a virgin.

They therefore called on fellow girls to allow themselves to be sexed by men.

“Those of you girls who have been bragging about being virgins, allow the men to have sex with you,” Kwegyir Aggrey SHS students are heard saying in a video making the rounds on social media, asking “when you die who will have sex with you? what is the worth of a vagina?”

“The painful part of it all is that, after keeping the virginity then they eventually go and give themselves to some stupid boy...,” they lamented.

It is shocking how students of their age have the bravado to promote having sex without fearing that the video might get to the attention of either their parents or teachers.

It is also far from clear who filmed the video and how it ended up online.