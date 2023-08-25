ADVERTISEMENT
Girl's corpse found in well after spending time with boyfriend in Jigawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following the discovery of the 17-year-old girl’s corpse, the police arrested her boyfriend, and are preparing to drag him to court for prosecution.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Samaila was found lifeless after she was last seen with one Abubakar Abdullahi, who was said to be her boyfriend. Following the discovery of the teenager’s corpse, operatives of Jigawa Police Command arrested the 20-year-old Abdullahi.

Confirming the incident and the arrest of the suspect, Jigawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Adam, in a statement, said the suspect, a resident of Koral village, Garki LGA of the state, and the deceased were last seen together.

On August 15, 2023, at about 2000hrs, one Malam Samaila ‘m’ age 50yrs of Beguwa village, reported at Ringim Police station that, on August 14, 2023, at about 2000hrs, his biological daughter one Habiba Samaila ‘f’ age 17yrs of the same address, left the house and all efforts to locate her proved abortive.

Report revealed that, on the same date, the said Habiba was seen with one Abubakar Abdullahi ‘m’ age 20yrs of Koral village Garki LGA, who happened to be her boyfriend,” Adam was quoted as saying in the statement.

The police spokesperson pointed out that on receipt of the information, the suspect was immediately arrested. He noted that afterwards, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, her decomposed body was found in a well, tied up with a rope.

The police spokesman explained that after evacuation, the body was taken to General Hospital Ringim, for medical examination and thereafter, confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said the suspect would be arraigned before the court to face the full wrath of the law upon completion of the investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Dutse.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

