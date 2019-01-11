According to iHarare, the boyfriend, Timothy Malesa, received the news of his girlfriend's death from her son when he visited her residence in Winterved, Tswhane.

The boy told the 46-year-old man that his mother committed suicide.

Malesa's pain grew when he discovered that she was not dead and that she faked her own death because she wanted to end their relationship.

When confronted by his girlfriend's landlord, Malesa was told that she had faked her death, in order to break up with him and move on with her new lover.

Reacting to the disclosure, he said he never thought his lover of two years would do this to him, "This is like being shot dead by your own bullet."

He said, "I don’t want to see her anymore and I don’t love her anymore because she stole from me.”

Malesa claimed that his girlfriend ran away with his laptop, gym bicycle, R1 500 (N39,483.18) and other items.

He was advised to report the matter to the police as a 'case of theft under false pretence'.