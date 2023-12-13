22-year-old girl takes her life with 'otapiyapiya' following boyfriend's death in Adamawa
She took the unfortunate decision few hours after the death of her boyfriend who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Vandi is believed to have consumed a poisonous substance locally called “Otapiyapiya”. SP Suleiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in Adamawa confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.
“The deceased, an indigine of Michika LGA in the state, ended her life by consuming the local substance while protesting the death of her boyfriend.
“She took the unfortunate decision few hours after the death of her boyfriend called Nuhu Boniface who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the hospital”.
Nguroje said that the girl was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Centre.
“The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babalola has expressed sadness over the incident while advising members of the public to avoid taking the law into their hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighborhood".
