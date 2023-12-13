22-year-old girl takes her life with 'otapiyapiya' following boyfriend's death in Adamawa

Vandi is believed to have consumed a poisonous substance locally called “Otapiyapiya”. SP Suleiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in Adamawa confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.

“The deceased, an indigine of Michika LGA in the state, ended her life by consuming the local substance while protesting the death of her boyfriend.

“She took the unfortunate decision few hours after the death of her boyfriend called Nuhu Boniface who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the hospital”.

Nguroje said that the girl was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Centre.