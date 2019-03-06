According to reports, the suspect was arrested on February 28 after one of the abducted children, identified as Ikimot, escaped and reported to the Denton Police Station to narrate how she was taken away from her parents five years ago.

The 12-year-old stated that she was 7 years old when she was abducted alongside a boy, identified as Ukashetu Musa.

Following her report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Denton Police Station, CSP Saheed Quadri, led a team of detectives to the location of the suspect where she was subsequently arrested.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, confirmed that the children have been reunited with their parents.

He said the suspect was arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 5, for conspiracy, abduction and child stealing.

Oti added that the state commissioner of police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed the DPO to intensify investigations to ensure all persons involved in the abduction was arrested and prosecuted.