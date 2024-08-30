ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Girl pregnant after gang-raped by 3 men, nurse arrested for carrying out abortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security boss said all the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of due investigations.

Girl pregnant after gang-raped by 3 men, nurse arrested for carrying out abortion
Girl pregnant after gang-raped by 3 men, nurse arrested for carrying out abortion

Recommended articles

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday, the state Commandant, Augustine Padonu, said the victim was eventually impregnated and forced to carry out an abortion.

He said the suspects, ages 18, 19 and 43, conspired to commit the crime on different occasions in the Oranyan area of Ibadan in June.

The commandant said the oldest of the trio, a commercial driver, took the victim to an unlicenced nurse to carry out the abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Padonu, the 23-year-old unlicensed nurse, who aborted the pregnancy, has also been apprehended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also paraded a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly raping his boss’ nine-year-old daughter.

Other suspects paraded include three suspects, arrested for allegedly defrauding their victim of ₦17 million on the pretence of processing a Visa for him.

Following the incident, Padonu said the Tracking Unit of the command tracked and arrested a 42-year-old suspect, residing at Imota in Ikorodu.

He said the suspect and his two accomplices opened bank accounts in three different banks with the intent to defraud their victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that another three suspects were paraded for defrauding a store owner to the tune of ₦738,670.00

The security boss said all the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of due investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos

Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos

UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Dosunmu market fire victims get millions of naira compensation from Sanwo-Olu

Dosunmu market fire victims get millions of naira compensation from Sanwo-Olu

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Lynch

2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways