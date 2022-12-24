ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Girl, man die in Anambra Christmas eve accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident at Nteje – Awka Expressway claimed the lives of a girl and a male adult on Saturday.

Scene of the accident in Anambra on Saturday
Scene of the accident in Anambra on Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to eyewitnesses, the truck developed fault in the early hours of today, and in the process of repairing the vehicle, the commercial bus collided with the parked truck and crashed.

“A total of 11 persons – four male adults, four female adults and three female children were involved in the crash.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit took the victims to Chira Hospital in Awkuzu, where a male adult and a female child were confirmed dead, and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other eight persons comprising three male adults, three female adults, and two female children sustained varying degrees of injury and are receiving treatment,” he said.

The Sector Commander said the obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared and the vehicles had been towed to the Police station.

While condoling with the families of the dead victims, Irelewuyi urged motorists to give full concentration to driving.

“Motorists should ensure they observe their environment, give enough braking distance and ensure their headlamps and brake lights are functional.

“They should drive to arrive alive,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

2 siblings sentenced to d*ath in Rivers for k*lling radio station’s staff

2 siblings sentenced to d*ath in Rivers for k*lling radio station’s staff