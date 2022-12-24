Girl, man die in Anambra Christmas eve accident

“According to eyewitnesses, the truck developed fault in the early hours of today, and in the process of repairing the vehicle, the commercial bus collided with the parked truck and crashed.

“A total of 11 persons – four male adults, four female adults and three female children were involved in the crash.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit took the victims to Chira Hospital in Awkuzu, where a male adult and a female child were confirmed dead, and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other eight persons comprising three male adults, three female adults, and two female children sustained varying degrees of injury and are receiving treatment,” he said.

The Sector Commander said the obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared and the vehicles had been towed to the Police station.

While condoling with the families of the dead victims, Irelewuyi urged motorists to give full concentration to driving.

“Motorists should ensure they observe their environment, give enough braking distance and ensure their headlamps and brake lights are functional.