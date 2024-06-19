ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail
Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail

Recommended articles

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Julius Ajibare, in his submissions, said the convict, who faced a lone count charge of rape, perpetrated the act when the victim was returning from school.

She was accosted by the convict, who lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The girl could not tell anybody of her nasty experience but her father found out when the girl collapsed at home and blood was gushing out of her private part.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was, however, rushed to the hospital while the convict was arrested and charged to Court,”.

The offence of rape is contrary to section 31 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap.C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor called five witnesses and tendered three exhibits in support of his case.

The convict, who spoke through his counsel, Mr. E O. Sunmonu, gave evidence in his defence and called one additional witness.

The court delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court consequently convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih over anti-party activities

Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih over anti-party activities

Ex-student leader’s killing unconnected to Rivers LG tenure crisis – Police

Ex-student leader’s killing unconnected to Rivers LG tenure crisis – Police

Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

MSc student captures footages of endangered Cross River gorillas

MSc student captures footages of endangered Cross River gorillas

Online media killing our businesses – Newspaper vendors lament

Online media killing our businesses – Newspaper vendors lament

We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

Fubara directs immediate audit of 23 LG accounts dating back to Wike's tenure

Fubara directs immediate audit of 23 LG accounts dating back to Wike's tenure

Nnamdi Kanu seeks out-of-court settlement with FG to end terrorism trial

Nnamdi Kanu seeks out-of-court settlement with FG to end terrorism trial

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Chinese woman crying [Shutterstock]

Nigerian boy swindles Chinese woman of $50, court orders funds sent to FG account

He tried to run when the Police stopped the vehicle for a search [Core TV News]

Man lands in police net after being caught with human skulls, other body parts

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Alonyenu [NAN]

Armed robbers kill Plateau Rider manager in Bayelsa, make away with his money

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option