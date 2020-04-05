Ecobank Nigeria recently launched the #StaySafeNigeria campaign to support the government’s efforts at sensitising the general public about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, its symptoms and the precautions that can be taken to curtail the spread of the virus.

This campaign has since kicked off successfully and is effectively mobilising Nigerians to adopt healthy hygiene habits.

Notable celebrities, Sports personalities and Nollywood actors such as Paul Obazele, Jide Kosoko, Broda Shaggi, Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Taomma, Victor Ikpeba, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Daala Oruwari and others, have joined forces with the Ecobank team, to take the campaign message to as many people as possible, in English, Pidgin and even native languages - Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

In line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, Ecobank has invested hugely in the media to ensure that the #StaySafeNigeria message gets to the general public, and especially the grassroots, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ecobank has also advised its customers to utilise the bank’s digital banking platforms which include *326#, Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite and the Rapidtransfer App for their transactions during this period, in order to avoid non-essential contact.

Furthermore, the bank is enabling Nigerians to transact easily and affordably at this period by making transfers of N5000 and below completely free, thus encouraging contactless and digital banking.

The campaign stresses the importance of washing our hands regularly with soap and clean water, applying alcohol-based hand sanitisers and practising social distancing. In addition, we are advised not to sneeze into our bare hands, rather, we should sneeze into our bent elbow or tissue paper and dispose of immediately and properly. We are also reminded to avoid touching our faces with unwashed hands, because we unknowingly pick up germs when going about our normal activities.

All hands must be on deck, as we support the government’s measures to check the rising spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria. All of us must act now!

Na Ecobank say make una Stay Safe o.

