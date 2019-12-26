Former President John Mahama organized a Christmas party for some selected children in Accra at his residence.

One of the side attractions of the event was a musical chair competition which went down to the wire between the ex-president and his son Sharaf.

Musical chairs is a game of elimination involving players, chairs, and music, with one fewer chair than players.

When the music stops whichever player fails to sit on a chair is eliminated, with a chair then being removed and the process repeated until only one player remains.

The two competitors were determined to win the competition as they are seen in a viral video employing all manner of tricks to emerge victorious.

At one point, the ex-president kept turning the chair to his advantage, hoping that the music will stop for him to sit on the chair.

His son, Sharaf, also had his own tricks. He kept delaying his movement, anticipating that the music will stop for him to outwit his father.

Eventually, Mr Mahama, who is leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manage to beat his son and won the musical chair competition.

Cheers and laughter greeted his victory.