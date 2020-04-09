According to the GHS, the death toll has also moved to 6 people as of Tuesday, April 7.

In a statement confirming the increase, the Health service said the increase is due to the enhanced contact tracing currently ongoing in Accra and Kumasi.

Read The Statement Below

"As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1)."

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

"A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115."

"The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative.

Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.""With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.