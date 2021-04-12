The news was confirmed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who shared a Tweet to say that "Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo #TwitterGhana".

Ghana's President in response said, "the choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country".

Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking on the new development said "#TwitterGhana is a big win for Ghana. This means more jobs and opportunities for our youth in the Tech space" and shared a link by which people can apply to work with Twitter in Ghana.

Knowing Nigeria and Ghana over its unending Jollof war always fueled by the love and hate affair between the West African sister countries, Ghanaians quickly seized the moment to remind Nigerians that they have lost another Twitter war and will now continue losing all Ghana vs Nigeria wars on Twitter since Twitter's Africa HQ is now in Ghana.

Check out the trolling tweets below with some reactions from some Ghanaians and Nigerians over the new Twitter Hq to be sited in Ghana.