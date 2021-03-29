The sad story of the yet-to-be-identified woman was shared by celebrated journalist Mabel Aku Banaseh on her Facebook page on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

“A woman died on the motorway. She was going to Tema to verify claims there was a woman in her hubby’s car,” Mabel Aku Banaseh wrote on Facebook.

She advised her followers not to take hasty decisions based on information that might lead to their untimely death as some of such information could be a hoax.

“She never got there to even know whether or not the said woman was her hubby’s cousin, coworker or mere friend.

"Don’t allow lies to lead you to your grave,” she added.

The news has got her followers expressing mixed reactions on Facebook.