The unashamed sex worker was speaking with Cindy Baby on ‘Odokomopa’ on Angel TV when she made the staggering disclosure.

According to her, her services range from physical contact sex to masturbation through a video call.

She explained that her masturbation services are cheaper because aside from the fact that it doesn’t involve physical contact, she equally enjoys herself and reaches orgasm.

For her masturbation services, the lady claimed men pay as high as between 100 dollars and 200 dollars upfront into her account in advance before she engages them in the act.

Watch the video below to hear more from the horse’s mouth: