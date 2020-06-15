The incident happened on Saturday, June 13, 2020, while a live interview was in session.

It’s unclear what caused his sudden collapse, however, the production crew in their responsive attempt tried to bring him back to life without first aid.

The musician, whose stage name is unknown, was answering questions from the host when he suddenly fell flat on his face and went unconscious.

The production crew tried to revive him but it seems they had no education about first aid or emergency procedure like CPR.

They only surrounded him and tried to call him to wake up.

He later gained his consciousness and was taken off of the set.

Watch the incident below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYvVWLnwv0/