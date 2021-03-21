According to him, the businessman, Alhaji Agyaa, was compelled to lock up his exotic and luxurious car in a specially made metallic garage to save it from being seized by the late ex-president.

“For those who grew in BA [the then Brong Ahafo Region], this man was very rich and popular in the 1970-80s. He was the only millionaire who could acquire this Mercedes in the early 80s when JJ Rawlings was Military leader. Rawlings wanted to seize the car so the man-made a special metal garage to hide the car," Saddick Adams revealed on Twitter.

He further disclosed that the garage was forced open after over 35 years, adding that the car in question was popular in the neighbourhood where Alhaji Agyaa lived and everyone made attempts to catch a glimpse of it.

"This car used to be the talk of the town in Techiman. Saw this on Anas Sabit Facebook.

"Alhaji Agyaa was his name. The car was popularly called “Alhaji Agyaa Benz,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Soldiers storm Richard Agu’s wedding at Obuasi as Comfort Bliss vows to spoil the event (video)

After Sddick Adams’s post on Facebook, some people who knew the man and his ‘imprisoned’ car took to the platform to share their memories.

One @boyfriction said: “He's still alive and healthy, those days I remember when we pip through the garage to watch this car, we were told the car flies, it has a machine gun. This man is a great man.”

Another Facebook user identified as Jibril Idris wrote: “The man is still alive. He stays at Techiman zongo.”

Here are some pictures of the Alhaji Agyaa Benz being exposed from the garage after over three decades .

Ghanaian millionaire hides Mercedes Benz in garage for 35 years because of Rawlings

Ghanaian millionaire hides Mercedes Benz in garage for 35 years because of Rawlings

Ghanaian millionaire hides Mercedes Benz in garage for 35 years because of Rawlings