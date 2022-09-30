RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ghanaian man arrested for vowing to publish nude videos of late brother’s wife

Andreas Kamasah

The KNUST Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested a 30-year-old man for threatening to release into the public domain, nude videos of his late brother’s wife.

Michael Agyei and Grace Manu


According to adomonline.com, the suspect, Michael Agyei made the threat on live radio when he appeared on the Obra Show on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The news website reports that one Grace Manu, 37, had filed a complaint against the suspect accusing him of deliberately failing to pay her GHc7,500 he had borrowed from her.

Both Grace and Michael appeared on the Obra Show to seek mediation.

According to Grace, after the death of her husband, she engaged in a brief romantic relationship with Michael, as permitted by their customs that a widow can marry her brother-in-law.

However, their relationship was short-lived due to misunderstandings mostly over money.

During the live radio show, Michael accused Grace of issuing death threats to him over the GHc7,500 he owes her. He then went on to vow that if she did not stop the threats, he would release the nude videos in his possession.

“I have so many videos of Grace and if she keeps issuing death threats with curses against me about the money, I will release all the videos,” he threatened as quoted by adomonline.com.

Michael is reportedly assisting the police in retrieving the said nude videos before they go viral on the internet.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

