She told Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy FM that she has slept with 105 men and aborted 26 pregnancies.

According to the lady who chose to be anonymous, she started sleeping with men because of hardship but she ended up overdoing it in such a way that she has had sex with many men for no justifiable reasons.

She went further to state that she started terminating pregnancies in 2003 and has done so not less than 26 times.

“I need help. I don’t know what pushes me to sleep with all those men. I have tried saying no a couple of times, but I always end up going back to them. And every time I get pregnant, they all reject me and deny being responsible. I then have no choice but to abort the pregnancy” She said.

“The last and most recent one I had was on the 18th December 2020. And it was after this one that I finally decided to stop living that kind of life”, she said.

Despite having aborted 26 babies, she disclosed that she has 3 children with different fathers who live with her mother in the village.

The frustrated lady further revealed that she is not proud of her sexual history and has sometimes contemplated taking her life but had to shelve the idea for the sake of her three children.

“At some point, I thought of committing suicide but I stopped every time I remember my 3 children”.