Ghanaian footballer arrested over alleged murder of 2 police officers

Ghanaweb reports that the Chief Inspector identified one of the suspects, Ganiu Iddrisu, as a footballer while presenting her case.

The other suspects are Mohammed Alhassan Damba, a public servant; Chinkor Abdullah Alhassan, a foreman and Arabic translator; Alex Appoh, a gardener; Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, also a worker at Hakska Block Factory.

Chief Inspector Boadi said the accused persons were responsible for the murder of two off-duty police officers on May 2.

The deceased, Lance Corporal Tasigya Ngapun Isaac and Constable Benjamin Tindum, were said to be seated in front of their private residence at East Trassaco, East Legon when they were shot and killed.

She, therefore, called on the court to keep the suspects in custody for the Police to continue with its investigations.

Meanwhile, Nelson Noble Adedawonu, the counsel for the accused persons, pleaded with the court to grant the suspects bail, insisting that the wrong people had been arrested by the Police.