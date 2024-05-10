ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian footballer arrested over alleged murder of 2 police officers

Emmanuel Ayamga

A Ghanaian footballer is among five suspects who have been remanded in police custody over the murder of two police officers at East Trassaco, East Legon.

This is according to court documents presented by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi of the Legal and Prosecution Unit at CID Headquarters.

Ghanaweb reports that the Chief Inspector identified one of the suspects, Ganiu Iddrisu, as a footballer while presenting her case.

The other suspects are Mohammed Alhassan Damba, a public servant; Chinkor Abdullah Alhassan, a foreman and Arabic translator; Alex Appoh, a gardener; Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, also a worker at Hakska Block Factory.

Chief Inspector Boadi said the accused persons were responsible for the murder of two off-duty police officers on May 2.

The deceased, Lance Corporal Tasigya Ngapun Isaac and Constable Benjamin Tindum, were said to be seated in front of their private residence at East Trassaco, East Legon when they were shot and killed.

She, therefore, called on the court to keep the suspects in custody for the Police to continue with its investigations.

Meanwhile, Nelson Noble Adedawonu, the counsel for the accused persons, pleaded with the court to grant the suspects bail, insisting that the wrong people had been arrested by the Police.

However, the trial magistrate Prince Osei Owusu did not grant the lawyer’s request and chose to remand the accused persons in custody before adjourning the case to May 20.

Emmanuel Ayamga

