The actor who has recently called out Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke, has now revealed that his second wife has parked out from their marital home, taking away their twin girls. Sharing his story in a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote “Let them bring my children to me because she can’t take care of them”.

Funny Face's second marriage breaks down

According to Funny Face, his second wife, who is now 3 months pregnant for him again, is worse if compared to his first wife because she has ever pulled a gun on him and always manipulating him with their twin babies. “I swear Ella and Bella’s mother compared to my ex-wife? Chaii she makes my ex-wife seem to be like an angel” he wrote.

The actor, howver, appreciated the mother of his twins saying he will always thank God for using her to bring forth his twin girls but will not tolerate her selling him to his enemies and bloggers to destroy him. See a screenshot of his now deleted post for more.

screenshot of Funny Face's now-deleted post

Funny Face continued his public rants as he called out Lil Win once again for influencing the mother of his children to leave him. "Aswear tomorrow am going full attaaaaaack on LIL WIN ... because the mother of my children is not emotional strong ... you have tricked her into doin dis to me Kwadwo ...? aswear tomorrow am going full attaaaaaack on LIL WIN .. because the mother of my children is not emotionally strong... you have tricked her into doin dis to me Kwadwo...? ... Aswear KWADWO... I WILL DIE WITH YOU IN GHANA... am sorry @bolarayofficial... what am going through can’t be explained .. da moment I miss dem..”.