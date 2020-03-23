Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban confirmed the fatality in an interview on Citi TV on Saturday evening.

“The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today,” the minister said.

The deceased is the Lebanese male trader who reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough.

He was confirmed as a carrier of the virus on March 19, 2020.

“He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ℃), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19,” an update by the Ghana Health Service said.

It is not clear whether his death was a direct result of the virus.

There have been 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection this past week. The total number so far is 19.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Cases in Africa have surpassed 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.