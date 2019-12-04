Apart from Saturday Games Night and Sunday Brunch, ILÉ EROS offers lunch delivery services all week and a buy one get one free cocktail promo on Thursdays - An entire week of deliciousness, just for you!

For those who work till they drop, the ‘workaholics’ as we call them, look no further because you can have your lunch delivered to your office before your belly grumbles about lunch time at work, simply call 09096460675 to place your order which will come to you in no time! That’s not all… you even get your meal delivered FREE if you order more than three meals and remember this brilliant deal runs every week at ILÉ EROS!

Get your lunch out with ILÉ EROS and enjoy happy hour on Thursdays!

Your week gets better ☺ - ILÉ EROS will be spoiling you with a Buy One Get One Free Cocktail offer on Thursdays from 5pm – 7pm! Who else is ready to kick off the TGIF weekend turn up early enough at ILÉ EROS? Don’t miss it. Simply walk in to ILÉ EROS at 14 Kafayat Abdulrazak Street, off Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, between 5 – 7 pm on Thursdays and enjoy tasty and exquisite cocktails specially curated by internationally renowned Chef Eros and his mixologists.

Need we say more? Stay ahead of all offers at ILÉ EROS on Instagram - @ile.eros and by visiting the website www.ileeros.com

Cheers to all the amazing weeks to come with ILÉ EROS!

Terms and conditions apply.

