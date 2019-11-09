The four-day event which took place from the 23rd to 26th of October 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, featured a mix of exciting activities and played hosts to designers such as, Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Inyamah, Orange Culture, CLAN, Style Temple, Yuteerone, Tokyo James, Iamisigo, Maxvive to mention a few.

Get the scoop on Darling's remarkable outing at Lagos Fashion Week 2019

One of the key highlights of the 4-day show were the stunning hairstyles displayed on the runway courtesy of leading hair extension manufacturers, Darling.

As the official hair sponsors for Lagos Fashion Week, Darling hairstylists brought a unique fusion of hair and fashion to each runway show by creating unique hairstyles to suit all the design pieces featured on the runway.

This edition of Lagos Fashion Week saw massive hair representation as the leading hair extension brand brought a dynamic experience to the three days of fashion Week with its one of a kind experiential space. The Darling experiential space, hosted by TV host, Tomike Adeoye, was the go-to space at the exhibition area.

Darling gave out 300 samples of its new detachable Kinky Straight and Afro Kinky ponies to guests who visited the space.

On Day 3, Darling put together a creative runway show to display its new collection of hair extensions across the brands current hair formats including weaves, braids, naturals and crochets.

Darling’s runway show had the perfect mix of fashion moments and surprises. From an exciting model lineup with star-studded appearances from media personalities; Bolanle Olukanni, Venita Akpofure, Idia Aisien, Kaylah Oniwo, the purple themed dresses and creative hairstyles got all the accolades for the night.

