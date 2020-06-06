Well my friend, hunger no more as the wait is over.

Get ready for live sports with GOtv

The time has come for you to take it all in. Yes, the thrills of victory, the suspense, and unleash the excitement as live sports is coming back on your television; courtesy of GOtv.

Don't miss live LaLiga action, which resumes on the 11th of June, Premier League match day live, will start on the 17th of June while Serie A live-action kicks off on the 20 of June only on Super Sports.

Stand up for the goals, the dribbles, those thunderbolt free kicks, and get caught up with the electric pace of your favorite sports icon as live football is back.

Download my GOtv App or use our self-service options to stay connected or reconnect to GOtv MAX. For those of you not yet on GOtv, what are you waiting for? With only N9, 200 get your GOtv decoder, which comes with a free one month GOtv MAX Subscription.

