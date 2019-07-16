A Nigerian lawyer who apparently got fed up with three big potholes in his locality thought it wise to throw a party for the ditches, as a strategy to communicate to people in authority with all the taxpayers’ money and other resources.

Photos circulating online show the potholes in front of a Zenith bank at Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa, Ikeja, with two bottles each of Coca-Cola placed close to them.

Subtly addressing the Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in whose jurisdiction the bad roads are, the lawyer captioned the photos on twitter:

“Please join me in celebrating the life of these 3 wonderful pot holes in front of Zenith Bank, Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa, Ikeja. They keep getting bigger and deeper everyday. Pls RT until @jidesanwoolu sees this.”

This is not the first time somebody is using such a weird way to communicate to their local authorities. Last year, a group of community members found it appropriate to turn potholes in their locality into tomato plantation, and when time was due to fix the roads, concerns were raised about safety of the tomatoes and plans had to be made for their safe relocation.