Generator fume allegedly kills 7 family members in Osun

Opalola said poison of carbon monoxide (generator fume) is suspected to be the cause, but the result of autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

She said a generator was found in the house and a report that the generator was used by the family the previous day gave suspicion to carbon monoxide poisoning but investigation “is ongoing to know the real cause.

“Autopsy will be carried out on the remains of the victims to ascertain the real cause of their death.

“One person, a 14-year old girl, was found still alive (though unconscious) and she has been taken to the hospital where she is recuperating.

“The remains of the other dead members of the family had also been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, in Ile-Ife, where autopsy will be carried out on them to ascertain the cause of their death”.

The seven dead persons were discovered by neighbours who believed they died in their sleep.