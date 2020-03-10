GenerationEquality: Knorr leads 2020 IWD, delivers boxes of surprise to women of impact

Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, Unilever’s Knorr celebrates the international women’s day 2020 with exceptional Nigerian women in various works of life.

The brand which aims to promote gender equality, celebrate and empower women through various campaigns in the calendar year has taken its objective a step further by celebrating and deliberately reaching out to women who are trailblazers in the society, it will be a month long activity for the brand.

With the theme Generation Equality, Knorr Nigeria has shown how important women are in the society, especially in homes and amongst family and friends, emphasizing the need for an equal society where women take key roles in decision making. The brand celebrated women by delivering gift boxes of Knorr Goodness to their door steps, with a heartfelt emotional letter of recognition. The recipients were excited to be recognised for their good works, giving them the encouragement to even do more.

Reacting to this move, Rene, founder of Visit a hospital, expressed her gratitude to the brand and extended her warm regards to other amazing women; she took to her twitter handle and said ‘Thank you so much Knorr Nigeria, thank you for honouring me and Visit a hospital; to all amazing women out there doing amazing things everyday, keep being you... happy International Women's Day’

Speaking about celebrating Women, Nnenna Osi- Anugwa, Marketing Manager Savoury Unilever, Ghana/Nigeria, She stated that ‘It’s not just about celebrating women, it’s more

of appreciating their impact in our societies. Women have been an important part of every society and at Unilever, we take pride in celebrating and honouring our women. Knorr Nigeria has always been at fore-front, championing women empowerment and celebrating impactful women. We will not stop doing this; our women know how importantly we rate them and we are very thankful for all that they do’

The brand will empower women throughout the month of March as it is referred to as the month of women- more women will be reached out to and celebrated across the country Nnena added.

Over the years, Knorr Nigeria has been instrumental in promoting a healthy society through women empowerment with unique Knorr products and food recipes. The brand has created unique taste experience for families across the country, making the seasoning cube a household brand for many.

Follow @KnorrNigeria on all social media platforms or visit https://www.knorr.com/ng/home.html for more updates .

See Bunmi George’s of Shreddar Gang’s reaction.

See Osas Ighodaro’s reaction

