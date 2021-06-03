RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Geely Nigeria just launched a powerful new SUV – Coolray…Mercy, Nengi, Osita Iheme, Cubana Chief Priest were present at the launch

On May 27, 2021, Ex-BBNaija stars Nengi and Mercy, joined a host of celebrities like Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), Cubana Chief Priest, Emmanuel Emenike, etc. at the grand launch of Geely Nigeria’s high-tech and powerful SUV – The Geely Coolray.

The launch took place at Geely’s ultra-modern showroom at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was an exhibition of sophistication and style; from the fashion statements of the guests to the look and feel of the event. After the introduction of guests by the host, the National Brand Manager of Mikano Motors, Ralph Haidar, took the stage to share interesting facts about the Coolray offer – a 150,000km or 5 years warranty, easy financing options, and trusted after-sales services, etc.

Finally, a set of beautiful hostesses waved race flags as the Exceptional Coolray drove in on a race track, to the centre of the hall. Simply stunning! It's got a compact, sporty and powerful look outside, but inside it's comfy, and loaded with tech that would make you feel like an excited kid. The Sport Plus trim has a fully automatic parking assistant - handsfree! It also has a 10.25-inch full HD touchscreen where you can connect your device, control the AC, make calls, see a 3D version of your car from the 360-degree camera, etc.

In closing, the chairman, Mikano International, Mr. Mofid Karameh shared the key value points associated with buying a Geely Nigeria car.

Mikano remains committed to delivering premium products and services in the Automotive industry to Nigerians, which is evident in the setting up of its state-of-the-art auto-assembly plant at the Karameh Industrial City.

The Coolray joins the Emgrand 7 and X7 Sport in Nigeria.

Welcome Exceptional Technology and Exceptional Power. Welcome the Geely Coolray.

Visit www.geely.ng for more information.

