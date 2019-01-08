Dominic Hilton is a 27-year-old former male prostitute, model and health worker from Bournemouth and his new year’s resolution for year 2018 was to stay celibate for a whole year, after breaking up with his boyfriend - he made this decision to know more about himself.

For nuance, Hilton had slept with over 150 men during his time as a male escort – a time which ended when he was 19 and started when he was 18. Now, Hilton claims he is now straight and hopes to lose his virginity to a woman.

Daily Mail Online reports that, Hilton came out as gay to his family when he was 14-years old – he reportedly felt he was ‘110 percent’ gay. But after splitting with his ex, he made a radical resolution to spend 2018 celibate in order to discover a little more about himself.

Now, Hilton has apparently found ‘clarity’ and his homosexual tendencies have disappeared following one whole year of celibacy – he now wants to sleep with women. He said, “Sex is always something I enjoyed, but this past year, that sexual attraction to men has just gone.

“If you'd have asked me in the past if a person can change their sexuality, I'd have said no – but I'm living proof that you can. It was a gradual thing – not like someone flicked a switch and I was straight – but now I am actively seeking a girl to settle down with.

“I've had sex with men, but not women, so want to find an open-minded girl I can lose my virginity to.”

On Celibacy

Hilton said, “To get over someone, a lot of people go and get under someone else, but I didn't want to do that.

“I started reading up on celibacy and saw people talk about how it had helped their self-esteem, lessened their anxieties, given them more energy and generally taught them more about who they were.

“At that point, I was still feeling down about my break up, so I just wanted to do something to make me happy. I never imagined celibacy would change my life as much as it has.'

“It was really liberating not having anything to commit to. Taking myself away from all that meant that the only person I needed approval from was me.

“There was no worrying about what to wear, whether dates would go well and what it meant if you hadn't heard from them.

“In the past, I struggled with anxiety, which was what inspired me to go into mental health work, but being celibate meant I wasn't looking to impress anyone – I was putting myself first and getting to know myself in a different way, which worked wonders for my anxiety.”

On now being attracted to women

Hilton said, “My male friend and I were on holiday in Alicante, Spain in October, and where I'd usually be chatting about guys we could see, and if I thought they were attractive, I just couldn't join in. Then my friend turned to me and said, 'You really are straight, aren't you?'

“I'd been wondering if perhaps I was bisexual, and attracted to both men and women, but now, I just don't find men attractive anymore. I have no intention of sleeping with a man again.

“Telling everyone I was straight was like coming out all over again, but my loved ones were supportive and just want me to be happy.”