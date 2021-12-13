RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) tanker, exploded at a filling station, on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Anambra, on Sunday night, setting vehicles and buildings on fire.

Scene of the gas tanker explosion in Anambra on Sunday. [NAN]
Scene of the gas tanker explosion in Anambra on Sunday. [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LPG tanker which exploded at about 7.30.p.m., spread fire to two other filling stations and a mechanic workshop with vehicles in the area.

Recommended articles

Mr Martin Agbili, Director, Anambra State Fire Service, told NAN that the explosion threw the environment into panic due to the fire caused by the incident.

“The State Fire Service promptly responded to distress call by residents of the area and workers of the fuel stations.

“Four fire trucks and firefighters were deployed to the scene battling the fire,” he said.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, also confirmed the incident, imploring the public to be calm and patient.

“Men of the Fire Service and FRSC Rescue Team were on ground working to curtail the inferno.

“Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted. No casualties and the total damages are yet to be ascertained, ” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Pensioners want to stage protest in states yet to pay pensions arrears

Pensioners want to stage protest in states yet to pay pensions arrears

Canadian permanent residency pathways: How eligibility points are calculated

Canadian permanent residency pathways: How eligibility points are calculated

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death

NDLEA arrests drug couriers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, other substances

NDLEA arrests drug couriers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, other substances

Oyo Govt begins construction of N8.27bn Independent Power supply

Oyo Govt begins construction of N8.27bn Independent Power supply

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

Pirates in more troubles as Buhari inaugurates fighter boats

Pirates in more troubles as Buhari inaugurates fighter boats

Trending

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Police detain 3 Dowen students over Sylvester Oromoni's death

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

'We have submitted to the will of Allah' - 2 parents whose 7 children died inside abandoned car in Lagos

The bodies of the children were recovered from this vehicle