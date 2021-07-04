RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gas tanker crushes 10 to death, injures others in Ibadan market

bayo wahab

Residents said they are afraid because of a possible explosion.

Tanker crushes 10 to death in Ibadan market. (The Whistler NG)
Tanker crushes 10 to death in Ibadan market. (The Whistler NG)

A gas tanker has reportedly crushed 10 persons to death in Ibadan market.

According to Punch, the driver lost control of the vehicle around the Idi-Arere area and struggled with it until it got to the market.

The vehicle which overturned also injured many people.

Firefighters are said to have arrived at the market to prevent the tanker from exploding.

bayo wahab

