Gas tanker crushes 10 to death, injures others in Ibadan market
Residents said they are afraid because of a possible explosion.
According to Punch, the driver lost control of the vehicle around the Idi-Arere area and struggled with it until it got to the market.
The vehicle which overturned also injured many people.
Firefighters are said to have arrived at the market to prevent the tanker from exploding.
