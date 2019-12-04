Not less than three people have been left injured after a gas explosion occurred at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Punch, the explosion, which happened on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, also affected part of the hotel building and damaged several cars.

A twitter user, Adeyemi Olalemi shared a video of the scene of the accident.

Revealing the cause of the explosion, Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, stated that it was as a result of a gas cylinder used by welders working in the yard of the hotel premises.

He said, “The situation is under control as a combined effort of the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Nigeria Police alongside staff of the hotel are on ground to ensure a swift recovery.

“A total of three people sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast and two have been rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by LASEMA Ambulance Unit while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital."

The LASEMA boss added that several cars and hotel room windows were shattered as a result of flying objects due to the blast.