Gang terrorising highways in southwest arrested by Police

The gang operated along major highways in the southwest region.

The suspects will be charged to court after conclusion of investigations (image used for illustration) [NPF]

A gang of highway robbers has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the 'prolific' gang has been linked to about 50 armed robberies when he paraded them before the media in Abuja on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The gang operated along major highways in the southwest region before they were arrested.

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Mode and Musa Adamu from Kwara State, and Abdullahi Mohammed and Abdullahi Ali from Oyo.

The four were part of the 50 criminal suspects paraded on Friday for involvement in crimes including kidnapping, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, trading in illicit drugs, amongst others.

"All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations," Mba said.

26 sophisticated firearms including 13 AK-47 rifles, four SMGs, four locally-made revolver rifles, and 2,720 ammunition of different calibre were recovered from the suspects.

