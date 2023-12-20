Gang of thieves convicted for stabbing man over fake Patek Philippe watch

The incident occurred during Odunlami's birthday celebration at Haz restaurant near St Paul's Cathedral on May 2, 2022.

Security guard Kavindu Hettarachchi, 30, working at the event, noticed Odunlami wearing the luxury timepiece and, if authentic, valued at £300,000.

Hettarachchi, captured images and alerted his associates—Jordell Menzies, 27, Quincy Ffrench, and Louis Vandrose, both 28. Armed with knives, the gang set out to rob Odunlami.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attempted robbery, Odunlami tried to escape, but Menzies caught up, fatally stabbing him in the heart. Another security guard, Antonios Kfoury, 22, attempted to cover up the crime by providing false information to the police.

In court, Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones revealed the grim irony that the Patek Philippe watch was, in fact, a fake. Menzies admitted robbery and manslaughter but claimed he did not intend to use the knife.

He was convicted of murder by an Old Bailey jury on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, following a retrial.

The victim's mother, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed gratitude for the justice served, stating, "Thank you, God. I got justice for my son, thank you, thank you." The sentencing date will be determined by Judge Patrick Field, KC, on Thursday, December 21.

The prosecutor highlighted the sequence of events leading to the tragic loss, emphasising the orchestrated effort of the thieves to target Odunlami for the valuable watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang, driving a white Mercedes, successfully fled the scene after the fatal stabbing, leaving Odunlami to succumb to his injuries.