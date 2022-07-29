Gamic Guild kickoff biggest play-to-earn gaming event, Gameathon in Africa

Set to be streamed online across multiple platforms on Saturday, August 13, 2022, this massive virtual gaming event will attract the best blockchain gamers and guilds across Africa and globally.

The Gameathon tournament grand finale will be hosted and live-streamed virtually and will consist of different spellbinding matches and sessions where gamers will battle to clinch the top spot for bragging rights and massive cash prizes.

For the first time in Africa, young gamers can earn as much as $10,000 in a month from playing games as Gamic Guild breaks down the barriers limiting Africans from accessing several rewarding opportunities on the blockchain. Also passionate about equality and fairness, Gamic Guild is building a growing gender-inclusive community of gamers for young men and young women.

Don’t miss the life-changing opportunity to become a part of a gaming community that actually pays you to play games. Join over 17,000 members and over 8000 active gamers to maximize the best revenue-generating opportunities of a lifetime.

Start here:

Find the full details about the event here: https://gameathon.io

