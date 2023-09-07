ADVERTISEMENT
FUOYE announces death of missing student as investigation is still ongoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The registrar assured parents of the deceased that every person connected to their daughter's death would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

Federal University, Oye Ekiti
The Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued in Oye-Ekiti.

It will be recalled that earlier today, the management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the student.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the university management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the university community particularly our dear students, investigation is ongoing with the security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and arresting the perpetrators.

“We therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm,” he said.

Ibrahim assured parents of the deceased that every person connected to the death of their daughter would be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Modupe Atanda, was a 200 level student in the Nursing Department of the university.

Body of the deceased was found in a shallow grave behind the Faculty of Pharmacy Building within the premises of the university. Some students of the university who spoke with the NAN but pleaded for anonymity said the last time they saw the deceased was on Monday when she was heading to her faculty to read.

