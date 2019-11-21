JENIFA SPELLS is a simple and engaging word game where players can help Jenifa spell words correctly. The game is an extension of the Jenifas Diary franchise and is designed to help improve the player’s vocabulary, bring friends and families together competing to get to the top of the leaderboard, and give fans a more intimate experience; as they hear the Jenifas Diary theme song and Jenifa’s voice cheering them on while they play.

The mobile game, developed by Abdul Bello, is already available for download on the various app stores. JENIFA SPELLS is an introduction to the new series of games coming from Jenifa Games.

Follow @JenifaSpells on Instagram & Twitter. Download JENIFA SPELLS via the following links:

Android: http://bit.ly/AndroidJenifaSpell

iPhone: bit.ly/iPhoneJenifaSpell

Funke Akindele-Bello releases amazing family word game #JENIFASPELLS for Android & iOS phones

