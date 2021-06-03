RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FUNB’S BUS 'Surviving Lagos' - Get ready for new school comedy show like never before

Lagos City are you ready for new school Comedy Show like never before?

Comedy by Funbifunbi, Pencil, Forever, Bowjoint, Damola, Ovy Godwin.

Music performances - Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Laycon, Ajebo Hustlers, Raybekah, Olakira, AcebergTM, Morien.

DJs - DJ Neptune and DJ Nana

Happening Live at Shell Hall MUSON Centre, Sunday 27th June 2021.

Show Time -6PM

Tickets

Area - 5K

Corporate - 20K

Luxury Table of 5 - 1M

Tickets available at

https://www.ariiyatickets.com/event/funbis-bus-surviving-lagos/

For Table bookings- 07069304645

FUNBI’S BUS - SUNDAY 27TH JUNE

*This is a featured post.

