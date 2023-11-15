ADVERTISEMENT
FUNAAB final year student poisons girlfriend with harmful cake

Damilare Famuyiwa

The student was said to have fed his lover with brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance.

The victims lost consciousness immediately after eating the cake [Insight Radio]
The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun, Omolola Odutola, administered a poison believed to be an admixture of brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance after inviting his girlfriend to his residence in the Surulere community in the Camp area of the city.

It was gathered that while leaving for the suspect’s residence, Mmasichukwu told her schoolmate, Semilore, to accompany her to her boyfriend’s place at Surulere community, Camp, Abeokuta, on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The victims were rushed to a hospital when they lost consciousness immediately after they ate the harmful cake.

Although the reason behind the suspect’s action remained unknown as of the time this report was filed, the police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Ayomide was suspected to have an intention to harm the victims.

The police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying “the victims were believed to have been fed brownie cake, and they immediately lost consciousness after eating it and were taken to the Osiele Medical Centre for treatment.

“A foil paper pack used for the brownie cake was found when our officers visited the crime scene. The suspect was handed over to the police division by the Chief Security Officer of the school.”

She added that further investigation was going on to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

