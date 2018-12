A tanker loaded with fuel has crashed into several vehicles at Gbagada area of Lagos state.

This was announced on Twitter by the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA).

According to LASTMA, the accident has also caused a traffic gridlock.

At the time of publishing this report, the number of casualties is yet unknown.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Fire Service are at the scene of the incident.