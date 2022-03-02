RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fuel scarcity: Youths wield sticks as fight breaks out at filling station

Nurudeen Shotayo

The youths engaged in a free-for-all at a filling station as petrol scarcity bites harder.

Fuel scarcity: Youths wield sticks as fight breaks out at filling station
Fuel scarcity: Youths wield sticks as fight breaks out at filling station (TribuneOnline)

Violence broke out at a filling station located in Tipper Garage area of Ibadan, Oyo State, as some youths struggled for fuel.

In a viral video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, 20222, a youth was seen being mercilessly clobbered with sticks and cudgels by some young men numbering about three.

As the ensuing melee intensified, another set of youths, suspected to be the victims' caucus, arrived on the scene with bottles and sticks to chase the attackers who scampered in different directions.

As the clip plays on, one of the onlookers can be heard in the background screaming “See blood, see blood! They have hit him on the head.

Another spectator exclaimed “See bottles, they were smashing bottles,” while a bystander's voice stutteringly said “Ha! Ha!….Jesus.

The video also showed two lines of queues formed at the filling station with kegs of different sizes and vehicles waiting to be filled.

Nigeria is currently experiencing a fuel crisis that cuts across the federation.

It started over three weeks ago when some marketers allegedly imported adulterated fuel into the country.

As the Federal Government battled to withdraw the bad fuel from circulation, the issue was further compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has led to the delay of vessels bringing fuel into Nigeria from the warring region.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

