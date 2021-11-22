The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the development in a statement in Ota, Ogun.
FRSC recovers corpse as truck plunges into river on Sagamu-Benin expressway
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, says it has recovered the corpse of a victim of the truck that plunged into Ososa River on Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Monday.
Umar said traffic had been temporarily diverted from inward Benin to outward Benin section, to forestall secondary crash, after a truck loaded with cement plunged into Ososa River, in the earlier hours of Monday.
He blamed the accident on speeding, which could have been averted, if the driver had adhered to the stipulated speed limit.
“The FRSC is appealing to motorists to drive cautiously and cooperate with its personnel and other sister agencies to manage the traffic situation effectively.
“Also, the police from Odogbolu and divers are on ground on a thorough search so that the remaining victims could be recovered from the River,” he said.
Umar urged motorists to reduce their speed as they are approach the bridge to avoid further crash.
