ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FRSC Kogi records 58 crashes, 28 deaths during 2023 Yuletide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command will not relent in putting in place all corrective measures to curb the motorist's excesses to ensure the reduction of RTCs on roads in Kogi.

FRSC Kogi records 58 crashes, 28 deaths during 2023 Yuletide [ICIR]
FRSC Kogi records 58 crashes, 28 deaths during 2023 Yuletide [ICIR]

Recommended articles

Samuel Oyedeji, State Sector Commander of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lokoja. Oyedeji said that the casualty figure represented a 14% decrease compared to, the 2022/2023 period, adding that there was, however, an increase in RTCs from 50 to 58.

He explained that the considerable reduction in the number of persons killed in the road traffic crashes was due to a series of measures put in place by the command during the ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ of the corps.

"Again, despite the high vehicular movement within the state, there was no serious gridlock encountered throughout the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was also possible through the help of personnel (regular and special marshals) and other security agencies, who helped in the control of traffic at all the critical points identified in the state to ensure the free flow of traffic.

“It is the command’s wish that things get better day by day through strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations by the motorists plying the highways,” he said.

The sector commander added that having rounded off the exercise, the command would not relent in putting in place all corrective measures to curb the motorist's excesses to ensure the reduction of RTCs on roads in Kogi.

According to him, road safety is a collective responsibility and motorists are advised to continue always to obey traffic rules and regulations. He also advised motorists to always exercise patience and show a high level of tolerance and consideration for other road users, to ensure a crash-free environment throughout the year.

He, however, appreciated the general motoring public and the entire populace in Kogi for their cooperation and support, resulting in a successful and seamless conduct of the 2023 end-of-the-year special patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the command had on December 15, 2023, deployed 800 personnel, 25 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, one heavy-duty tow truck, patrolites and other operational equipment for the special exercise that ended on January 18. write a news headline

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike urges FCT CP to establish 2 more additional police divisions in Gwagwalada

Wike urges FCT CP to establish 2 more additional police divisions in Gwagwalada

Katsina Govt donates 25 hectares of land for construction of 500 FG's houses

Katsina Govt donates 25 hectares of land for construction of 500 FG's houses

Gombe isn't owned by any party, it belongs to us all - Yahaya urges unity with opposition

Gombe isn't owned by any party, it belongs to us all - Yahaya urges unity with opposition

Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Protests erupt in Nasarawa over Supreme Court judgement on governorship poll

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Nigerian Army arrests 6 operators of illegal oil refinery in Rivers State

Nigerian Army arrests 6 operators of illegal oil refinery in Rivers State

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023, Gombe - NHRC

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023, Gombe - NHRC

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway [dailypost]

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Ronnie Long's case shines a harsh light on the systemic injustices that can plague the legal system [Peter Weinberger/The Charlotte Observer/AP]

Innocent man who spent 44 years in prison for rape receives ₦21.6bn compensation